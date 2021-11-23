Singapore's Ambassador presents credentials to Nepal Foreign Secretary
Singapore's Ambassador-Designate to Nepal Simon Wong, who is in Nepal to present his credentials on Tuesday met with Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal to reaffirm strong bilateral ties between the two nations.
- Country:
- Nepal
Singapore's Ambassador-Designate to Nepal Simon Wong, who is in Nepal to present his credentials on Tuesday met with Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal to reaffirm strong bilateral ties between the two nations.
Both the representatives discussed ways to strengthen Singapore-Nepal relations.
"Ambassador-Designate to Nepal Simon Wong who is in #BeautifulNepal to present credentials (POC) met @MofaNepal Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal tdy to reaffirm strong bilat ties & discussed ways to strengthen Singapore-Nepal rlns. We look forward to the POC ceremony tmr," Singapore in India tweeted. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bharat Raj Paudyal
- Nepal
- Singapore
- Foreign
- India
ALSO READ
Rescuers recover bodies of three French climbers lost in Nepal Himalayas
Chinese Army provides 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Nepal Army
Bodies of missing French climbers found under snow in Nepal
Indian Embassy in Nepal announces Pashupatinath-Kashi Vishvanath motorcycle rally next week
Nepal Army chief to be conferred with title of Indian Army 'General' during India visit