Singapore's Ambassador presents credentials to Nepal Foreign Secretary

Singapore's Ambassador-Designate to Nepal Simon Wong, who is in Nepal to present his credentials on Tuesday met with Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal to reaffirm strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

Both the representatives discussed ways to strengthen Singapore-Nepal relations.

"Ambassador-Designate to Nepal Simon Wong who is in #BeautifulNepal to present credentials (POC) met @MofaNepal Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal tdy to reaffirm strong bilat ties & discussed ways to strengthen Singapore-Nepal rlns. We look forward to the POC ceremony tmr," Singapore in India tweeted. (ANI)

