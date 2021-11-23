Left Menu

Singapore's Ambassador presents credentials to Nepal Foreign Secretary

Singapore's Ambassador-Designate to Nepal Simon Wong, who is in Nepal to present his credentials on Tuesday met with Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal to reaffirm strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-11-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 17:51 IST
Singapore's Ambassador to Nepal discussed ways to strengthen ties with Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal. Image Credit: ANI
Both the representatives discussed ways to strengthen Singapore-Nepal relations.

"Ambassador-Designate to Nepal Simon Wong who is in #BeautifulNepal to present credentials (POC) met @MofaNepal Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal tdy to reaffirm strong bilat ties & discussed ways to strengthen Singapore-Nepal rlns. We look forward to the POC ceremony tmr," Singapore in India tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

