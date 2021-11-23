Left Menu

Jaishankar meets Argentinian counterpart, discusses bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with his Argentinian counterpart Pablo Tettamanti and discussed opportunities for greater bilateral cooperation between Argentina and India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 19:24 IST
Jaishankar meets Argentinian counterpart, discusses bilateral ties
Jaishankar meets Argentinian counterpart Pablo Tettamanti . Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with his Argentinian counterpart Pablo Tettamanti and discussed opportunities for greater bilateral cooperation between Argentina and India. "Pleased to receive Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina, Amb Pablo Tettamanti. Discussed the opportunities for greater bilateral cooperation. India and Argentina have been traditionally supportive of each other's interests and aspirations," Jaisharkar said in a tweet.

In a separate tweet, he said that he has held a good conversation with United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai on global trade challenges and the need to build reliable and resilient supply chains. He also said that expanding economic and technology cooperation is at the heart of the strategic partnership between India and the United States.

"Enjoyed meeting USTR @AmbassadorTai. Good conversation on global trade challenges and the need to build reliable and resilient supply chains. Expanding economic and technology cooperation is at the heart of our strategic partnership," Jaishankar tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

