Nepal signs MoU for reciprocal recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificate with India

India and Nepal on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding for reciprocal recognition of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate to ease travel between both the neighbouring countries.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-11-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 21:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

India and Nepal on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding for reciprocal recognition of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate to ease travel between both the neighbouring countries. "India and Nepal have reciprocally recognized each other's vaccination certificates to ease travel between both countries. MoU signed today by @AmbVMKwatra & Dr. Roshan Pokhrel, Secretary @mohpnep in presence of Hon'ble Minister Mr. Birodh Khatiwada," India in Nepal said in a tweet.

The agreement was signed between Ambassador of India to Nepal Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Dr Roshan Pokhrel, Secretary of Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population in the presence of Minister Birodh Khatiwada in Kathmandu. "On 23 November 2021, at a ceremony organized at the Ministry of Health & Population, in the presence of Minister of Health & Population, Sh. Virodh Khatiwada, the Memorandum of Understanding for the reciprocal recognition of Vaccination Certificate between India and Nepal was signed by Ambassador of India, Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Dr. Roshan Pokhrel, Secretary, Ministry of Health & Population, Government of Nepal," the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a release.

"This Memorandum of Understanding, is a significant step in easing travel for fully COVID-19 vaccinated travellers of both countries and marks another milestone in robust COVID-19 related cooperation and coordination between India and Nepal, the release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

