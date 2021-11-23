Left Menu

Japan to spend USD 5.2 billion for construction of semiconductor plants: Reports

The government of Japan is planning to allocate approximately 600 billion yen (about USD 5.2 billion) as part of an additional budget for fiscal 2021 to support the construction of semiconductor manufacturing plants, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 23-11-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 22:01 IST
Japan to spend USD 5.2 billion for construction of semiconductor plants: Reports
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo [Japan], November 23 (ANI/Sputnik): The government of Japan is planning to allocate approximately 600 billion yen (about USD 5.2 billion) as part of an additional budget for fiscal 2021 to support the construction of semiconductor manufacturing plants, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday. In particular, 400 billion yen (USD 3.5 billion) will be spent on the construction of a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) factory in the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto.

The construction of the TSMC plant is expected to start in 2022, with production launching in 2024. The plant will be operated jointly by the TSMC and Sony. The rest of the money will be invested in projects by other companies, including Micron Technology and Kioxia Holdings.

Japan's newly appointed prime minister, Fumio Kishida, said in October that Tokyo would facilitate the construction of semiconductor plants in the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
3
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021