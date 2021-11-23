Left Menu

Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid reappointed as Kuwait Prime Minister

Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid has been reappointed as premier by an emiri order, local media reported citing state news agency KUNA on Tuesday.

ANI | Kuwait City | Updated: 23-11-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 22:11 IST
Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid has been reappointed as premier by an emiri order, local media reported citing state news agency KUNA on Tuesday. According to Al Arabia, Al-Khalid submitted the resignation of his cabinet on November 8.

The government had previously been locked in a standoff with opposition lawmakers who have insisted on questioning Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid Al Sabah in the elected parliament. Several opposition MPs had insisted on questioning the premier on various issues, including handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and corruption, but a motion passed in March had given him immunity from questioning until the end of 2022.

The government started a dialogue with MPs to break the impasse, with the opposition demanding an amnesty pardoning dissidents and to be able to question Sheikh Sabah, who has been premier since late 2019. (ANI)

