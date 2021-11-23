Left Menu

BS Mubarak appointed India's next ambassador to Republic of Sudan

BS Mubarak, who is presently Ambassador of India to Guatemala, has been appointed as the country's next Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 22:42 IST
BS Mubarak (Photo/ Embassy of India, Guatemala). Image Credit: ANI
BS Mubarak, who is presently Ambassador of India to Guatemala, has been appointed as the country's next Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan. According to the Ministry of External Affairs release, Mubarak, an Indian Foreign Service officer of 2001 batch, is expected to take up his assignment shortly.

He assumed charge as Ambassador of India to Guatemala in December 2018. Mubarak headed India's diplomatic mission in Palestine from 2012-14 and was Consul General of India in Jeddah from 2014-16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

