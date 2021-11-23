European commission vows to create tools to combat use of people for political purposes

Left Menu

The European Commission said on Tuesday it proposed to create a legal framework in the EU to counter the use of migrants for political purposes.

23-11-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Brussels [Belgium], November 23 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Commission said on Tuesday it proposed to create a legal framework in the EU to counter the use of migrants for political purposes. "As part of the European Union's united response to state-sponsored instrumentalisation of people at the EU's external border with Belarus, the Commission and High Representative propose today measures to prevent and restrict the activities of transport operators that engage in or facilitate smuggling or trafficking of people into the EU. This will add a new instrument to the EU's toolbox for supporting Member States affected by such hybrid attacks," the commission said.

"To ensure that the EU has the appropriate tools in place to combat the instrumentalisation of people for political purposes, the Commission is proposing a new legal framework allowing the EU to adopt targeted measures against transport operators of any mode of transport (land, air, inland waterways and sea), that engage in or facilitate smuggling or trafficking of people into the European Union," it also said. The proposals include the restriction of activities, suspension of licenses, suspension of permits for refueling, maintenance, stops, transit and overflight over the EU territory. Specific measures will be proportionate and will be determined on a case-by-case basis, the commission said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

