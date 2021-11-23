Vietnam reports over 11,000 cases of COVID-19

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 23 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Vietnam confirmed 11,132 new infections of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the national tally to 1,143,967.

At least 911,310 patients have recovered so far.

Around 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to children in the 12-17 age group nationwide. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

