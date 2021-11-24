Intensification of cooperation between the Vietnamese regions and the Japanese prefecture of Tochigi

Tokyo [Japan], November 24 (ANI/VOVWORLD): During his official visit to Japan on November 23, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Tinh visited Tochigi Prefecture, received its Governor Fukuda Tomikazu, and also took part in a conference on cooperation between Vietnamese and Japanese regions. At a meeting with Governor Fukuda Tomikazu, the head of government suggested that Tochigi Prefecture expand cooperation with Vietnamese regions through the effective use of existing mechanisms and advantages, exchange delegations of different levels, support trade, economic and investment cooperation between local companies and the Vietnamese side, in particular in such potential areas. as the production of medical devices, processing industry, mechanical engineering, agriculture, tourism. It is also necessary to intensify people's diplomacy, increase the number of Vietnamese interns in the prefecture, and regularly hold various events aimed at strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, Pham Minh Tin confirmed,

In turn, Fukuda Tomikazu stressed that his prefecture intends to cooperate with the Vietnamese regions and is ready to accept more interns from Vietnam to work. Following the meeting, Prime Minister Pham Minh Tinh attended the signing ceremony for cooperation documents between Vinh Phuk Province and Tochigi Prefecture. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

