November 24 declared day of National Mourning in Bulgaria

The Council of Ministers adopted a decision declaring November 24, 2021, as a Day of National Mourning in memory of the victims of the fire that broke out in the Home for the Elderly in the village of Royak, Dulgopol municipality, on November 22 and the victims of a severe bus accident on the Struma highway on November 23.

ANI | Sofia | Updated: 24-11-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 11:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Sofia [Bulgaria], November 24 (ANI/Novinite): The Council of Ministers adopted a decision declaring November 24, 2021, as a Day of National Mourning in memory of the victims of the fire that broke out in the Home for the Elderly in the village of Royak, Dulgopol municipality, on November 22 and the victims of a severe bus accident on the Struma highway on November 23.

The government expresses its condolences to the relatives of the victims. In their memory, the national flags of all state institutions will be lowered in half. (ANI/Novinite)

