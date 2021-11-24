100 days of Taliban in Afghanistan: Islamic Emirate still seeking international recognition

The Taliban has learnt an important lesson that to replace a regime is easier than to govern it as even after 100 days of the establishment of the Islamic Emirate, the group is still seeking international recognition. The Islamic Emirate marked 100 days in power on Tuesday, following repeated diplomatic efforts led by Amir Khan Muttaqi to achieve international recognition for Afghanistan's new government, which is led by Mawlawi Hebatullah Akhundzada, the Islamic Emirate supreme leader, reported Tolo News.

Islamic Emirate officials flew to various regional countries--and further--to seek engagement and to build relations with foreign governments. In return, representatives of at least six countries visited Afghanistan and held talks with officials. During the first 100 days, six significant regional and international meetings were held in Afghanistan.

Iran, Pakistan, India, Russia, China hosted meetings on Afghanistan, and G20 leaders and as well as the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) discussed Afghanistan's issues in separate sessions. But, against their expectations, the recognition of the Islamic Emirate government was not discussed at the meetings, reported Tolo News.

The meetings mainly focused on--and stressed-- topics such as an inclusive government, human rights, freedom of expression, the right of education and employment for Afghan women and girls, and Afghanistan's soil not being used as a platform for insurgency/terrorism, reported Tolo News. "The diplomatic and foreign policy of the Islamic Emirate was limited to some neighbouring and regional countries during the hundred days. Countries are waiting to see whether the Taliban will fulfil whatever they committed to earlier or not," said Fakhruddin Qarizada, a former adviser to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Currently, it is reported that eleven countries, including Iran, Pakistan, China, Russia, Turkey, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Italy and the United Arab Emirates, have opened embassies in Afghanistan, added Tolo News. (ANI)

