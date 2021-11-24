Left Menu

SpaceX to conduct 'humanity's first planetary defence test' to redirect asteroid

SpaceX is planning to conduct humanity's first planetary defence test to redirect an asteroid through Falcon 9's launch of NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission on Tuesday (local time).

ANI | California | Updated: 24-11-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 12:55 IST
SpaceX to conduct 'humanity's first planetary defence test' to redirect asteroid
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

SpaceX is planning to conduct humanity's first planetary defence test to redirect an asteroid through Falcon 9's launch of NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission on Tuesday (local time). "DART is humanity's first planetary defence test mission to see if intentionally crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid is an effective way to change its course, should an Earth-threatening asteroid be discovered in the future," read a statement by SpaceX.

This will be the third flight for this Falcon 9's first stage booster, which previously supported the launch of Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich and a Starlink mission. Following stage separation, Falcon 9's first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be located in the Pacific Ocean, it said. The instantaneous launch window is at 10:21 pm PST (6:21 UTC on November 24), and a backup opportunity is available on Wednesday, November 24 at 10:20 pm PST (6:20 UTC on November 25), added the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021