Left Menu

South Korea records highest number of COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic: KDCA

South Korea on Wednesday recorded 4,115 positive COVID-19 cases, the highest number since the start of the pandemic, the Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 24-11-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 14:58 IST
South Korea records highest number of COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic: KDCA
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], November 24 (ANI/Sputnik): South Korea on Wednesday recorded 4,115 positive COVID-19 cases, the highest number since the start of the pandemic, the Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported. The previous highest record of positive infections per day was 3,292 and was also set earlier this month.

Of the 4,115 newly acquired cases, 4,087 were local and 28 brought from abroad. South Korea's capital city, Seoul, reported 1,734 cases while the central Gyeonggi Province reported another 1,184 cases. The number of seriously ill patients also reached a record level of 586 people, while 34 patients died in the same period, which is also the highest figure since July.

On November 1, Korea started its 'Living With COVID-19' plan which aims to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the country on a weekly basis through the end of February. So far, 78.4 per cent of South Korea's population has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The total number of people infected is 425,064. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021