Security situation in Afghanistan deteriorated in 100 days since Taliban takeover

The security situation in Afghanistan deteriorated after the establishment of the Islamic Emirate by the Taliban in 100 days.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 24-11-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 15:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

The security situation in Afghanistan deteriorated after the establishment of the Islamic Emirate by the Taliban in 100 days. Seven big security incidents occurred in the country that caused 630 cases of death or injury, reported Tolo News.

The suicide attack outside of Kabul airport during the evacuation in August, suicide attacks on Shia mosques in Kunduz and Kandahar, and the attack on Sardar Mohammad Daud Hospital in Kabul were some of the major security incidents. The attack on Kabul airport happened amid the evacuation of foreign nationals and their local partners. In that attack over 100 people including 13 US soldiers were killed and over 100 were injured. Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K) claimed responsibility for the attack, reported Tolo News.

On October 3, an explosion occurred outside Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul, killing and wounding several people. The Taliban has said that ISIS-K is not a serious threat in Afghanistan, the group has claimed responsibility for many of the attacks, including the attacks at the airport and the Kunduz and Kandahar mosques' attacks, all of which had heavy casualties, reported Tolo News.

"They (ISIS-K) were taken down. They could not emerge as a threat in the way and shape they wanted to," said Inamullah Smanagani, deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

