US donates 16.8 million COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine doses to Bangladesh

Another 1.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine Pfizer has been provided to Bangladesh by the US. The Daily Star reported, the US in total has given 16.8 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer to Bangladesh, stated US Embassy in a statement. Additionally, as contributory COVID-19 assistance, the US has donated USD121 million to Bangladesh.

"The vaccines will help Bangladesh government continue administering Covid-19 jabs to young people -- aged 12 and up -- and reach its goal of vaccinating 40 per cent of the eligible population by the end of 2021," added the US Embassy. Moreover, the US has trained over 6,800 healthcare experts and workers, donated 18 cold-chain freezer trucks along with storing and transport facility, reported the Daily Star.

The US is donating COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer, to nations worldwide as a part of its pledge to provide 1 billion free Pfizer doses by the end of 2022 to lead the global COVID-19 response. The superpower is also working with Bangladesh to help in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic and ramp up vaccination drive, reported the Daily Star.

'The United States has donated USD 4 billion to support the worldwide COVAX effort, which includes support for ultra-cold chain storage, transportation, and safe handling of Covid-19 vaccines, making the US the world's largest donor for equitable global vaccine access,' the US Embassy said. (ANI)

