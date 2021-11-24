Afghanistan: 257 media outlets closed in 100 days since Taliban takeover

At least 257 media outlets have closed in Afghanistan due to financial challenges as well as restrictions on the media since the Taliban take over Kabul in August, according to newly formed media watchdog, Nehad Rasana-e-Afghanistan (NAI). Tolo News reported that the shutdown include print, radio and TV stations. According to NAI, over 70 per cent of media workers have become jobless or left the country.

Afghanistan has released two lists of principles for the media's operation which have raised concerns over restrictions of media activities in the country. Journalists have expressed dissatisfaction with the Taliban-led government.

Tolo News quoted a reporter as saying: "They (Islamic Emirate) said they will work for reporters, but we see no positive results." "Recently access to information have been limited which has caused problems for reporters. The recent statement of the Ministry of Virtue and Vice has increased the concerns over restrictions of media activities," Abdurraqib Fayaz, another reporter said.

Citing reports, the Afghan media said that during these 100 days of Taliban regime, six reporters have lost their lives in various incidents including attacks by unidentified armed men, explosions, committing suicide and traffic incidents. "The media faces financial problems, and many media workers have lost their jobs," said Jan Aqa Hakimi, a reporter. (ANI)

