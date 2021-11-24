Left Menu

Afghanistan: 257 media outlets closed in 100 days since Taliban takeover

At least 257 media outlets have closed in Afghanistan due to financial challenges as well as restrictions on the media since the Taliban take over Kabul in August, according to newly formed media watchdog, Nehad Rasana-e-Afghanistan (NAI).

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 24-11-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 16:06 IST
Afghanistan: 257 media outlets closed in 100 days since Taliban takeover
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

At least 257 media outlets have closed in Afghanistan due to financial challenges as well as restrictions on the media since the Taliban take over Kabul in August, according to newly formed media watchdog, Nehad Rasana-e-Afghanistan (NAI). Tolo News reported that the shutdown include print, radio and TV stations. According to NAI, over 70 per cent of media workers have become jobless or left the country.

Afghanistan has released two lists of principles for the media's operation which have raised concerns over restrictions of media activities in the country. Journalists have expressed dissatisfaction with the Taliban-led government.

Tolo News quoted a reporter as saying: "They (Islamic Emirate) said they will work for reporters, but we see no positive results." "Recently access to information have been limited which has caused problems for reporters. The recent statement of the Ministry of Virtue and Vice has increased the concerns over restrictions of media activities," Abdurraqib Fayaz, another reporter said.

Citing reports, the Afghan media said that during these 100 days of Taliban regime, six reporters have lost their lives in various incidents including attacks by unidentified armed men, explosions, committing suicide and traffic incidents. "The media faces financial problems, and many media workers have lost their jobs," said Jan Aqa Hakimi, a reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021