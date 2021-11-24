India, France naval drill demonstrated top performance levels in anti-submarine, anti-ship warfare, says French Ambassador

The naval drills between FNS Chevalier Paul and Indian Navy Ship Kolkata off India's coast demonstrated top performance levels in air defence, anti-submarine and anti-ship warfare, said Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain who attended the event.

"Training in tandem! The 2-day naval drills b/w FNS Chevalier Paul & INS Kolkata off India's coast demonstrated top performance levels in air defence, anti-submarine & anti-ship warfare. Proud of the "plug and fight" capability achieved by our two Navies!" said Emmanuel Lenain in a tweet on Wednesday.

Lenain attended the two-day naval exercise between the French and Indian navies. He said the naval ships showcased great performance levels. (ANI)

