India, France naval drill demonstrated top performance levels in anti-submarine, anti-ship warfare, says French Ambassador

The naval drills between FNS Chevalier Paul and Indian Navy Ship Kolkata off India's coast demonstrated top performance levels in air defence, anti-submarine and anti-ship warfare, said Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain who attended the event.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 16:24 IST
FNS Chevalier Paul and INS Kolkata (Photo credit- Emmanuel Lenain- Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
"Training in tandem! The 2-day naval drills b/w FNS Chevalier Paul & INS Kolkata off India's coast demonstrated top performance levels in air defence, anti-submarine & anti-ship warfare. Proud of the "plug and fight" capability achieved by our two Navies!" said Emmanuel Lenain in a tweet on Wednesday.

Lenain attended the two-day naval exercise between the French and Indian navies. He said the naval ships showcased great performance levels. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

