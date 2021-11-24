Sweden gets its first female prime minister
Swedish parliament elected on Wednesday Magdalena Andersson as the country's new Prime Minister, the first female PM in Swedish history.
Andersson is scheduled to take office after a meeting with King Carl XVI Gustaf on Friday, giving her less than 10 months to prepare for Sweden's 2022 general elections. (ANI/Xinhua)
