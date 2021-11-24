Left Menu

Sweden gets its first female prime minister

Swedish parliament elected on Wednesday Magdalena Andersson as the country's new Prime Minister, the first female PM in Swedish history.

ANI | Stockholm | Updated: 24-11-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 16:24 IST
Sweden Flag. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Stockholm [Sweden], November 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Swedish parliament elected on Wednesday Magdalena Andersson as the country's new Prime Minister, the first female PM in Swedish history.

Andersson is scheduled to take office after a meeting with King Carl XVI Gustaf on Friday, giving her less than 10 months to prepare for Sweden's 2022 general elections. (ANI/Xinhua)

