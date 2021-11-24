Left Menu

Lebanon invites Russian companies to take part in Beirut port reconstruction: Minister

Lebanon is interested in the participation of Russian companies in the restoration of the port of Beirut, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib told Sputnik.

ANI | Beirut | Updated: 24-11-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 17:07 IST
Beirut [Lebanon], November 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Lebanon is interested in the participation of Russian companies in the restoration of the port of Beirut, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib told Sputnik. Bouhabib held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Monday.

"We asked to stimulate Russian companies to work in Lebanon, and received a positive response, as it is necessary to restore the port of Beirut, this is a colossal job, so we asked Russian companies to participate. There are also projects in the field of electricity to increase our capacity for its production, so we asked them to come [to Lebanon]," the minister said. The minister mentioned that Lebanon will hold a tender, and it is important for Beirut that "Russian companies participate in this project."

Bouhabib also mentioned that the port's reconstruction will start "at the beginning of next year." (ANI/Sputnik)

