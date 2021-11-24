Left Menu

Pakistan: Imran Khan orders inquiry against senior bureaucrat for mocking PTI govt

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the government authorities to undertake an inquiry against a senior joint secretary of the Cabinet Division for mocking the Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on social media.

24-11-2021
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the government authorities to undertake an inquiry against a senior joint secretary of the Cabinet Division for mocking the Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on social media. According to a statement of allegations issued by Pakistan's Establishment Division on Monday, BS-21 officer Hammad Shamimi had posted a comment on social media that was tantamount to misconduct under the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020.

As reported by Pakistan media Dawn News, Shamimi has posted a comment in which he defined 'similarity' between the PTI government and the Taliban group in Afghanistan. "A similarity between the PTI and the Taliban is that both are figuring out how to run the government only after assuming power. And the centre of hope for both of them is Aabpara," the senior PTI official said in the comment.

Meanwhile, an inquiry has been ordered against Shamimi in light of the said allegations. As reported by Dawn News, the inquiry order against him reads: "The Prime Minister in his capacity as 'Authority' is pleased to appoint Sanaullah Abbasi (PSWBS-22), Director General, FIA, Islamabad, as Inquiry Officer to conduct inquiry proceedings against Hammad Shamimi (SGTBS-21), Senior Joint Secretary, Cabinet Division, Islamabad."

Late in August, Pakistan Establishment Division had issued a notification barring government servants from participating in any media platform except with the permission of the government. (ANI)

