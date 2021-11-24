Left Menu

Pakistan allows transportation of 50,000 MT of wheat, medicines from India to Afghanistan

Pakistan has decided to allow the transportation of 50,000 Metric Tonnes (MTs) of wheat and lifesaving medicines through the Wagah Border as humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-11-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 17:28 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan has decided to allow the transportation of 50,000 Metric Tonnes (MTs) of wheat and lifesaving medicines through the Wagah Border as humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. In a statement on Wednesday, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "As a goodwill gesture towards the brotherly Afghan people, the Government of Pakistan has decided to allow the transportation of 50000 Metric Tonnes of wheat and life-saving medicines from India to Afghanistan via Wagah Border on an exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes."

"The decision of the Government of Pakistan to this effect was formally conveyed to the Charge d' Affaires of India at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today," the statement added. On Monday Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan informed that the country allowed the passage to 50,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat, that India has offered to provide Afghanistan as humanitarian assistance, to go through Pakistan.

"Pakistan's decision to allow the 50,000 MT of wheat India has offered to provide Afghanistan as humanitarian assistance to go through Pakistan as soon as modalities are finalized with the Indian side," tweeted Prime Minister's office (PMO) of Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

