Tibetans enduring employment crisis due to Chinese dominance over local job market

With Han Chinese crowding the job market in Tibet, the local university graduates are enduring an employability crisis, said a media report. The Chinese government office in the capital city, Lhasa is facing an increasing number of complaints from Tibetan university graduates with regard to job crisis and insecurity, reported Radio Free Asia citing Tibetan sources.

According to the report, Han Chinese are fortifying their stance and taking over the local job market including public-sector employment in the region. A major chunk of the emails received on November 18 by an online platform inviting citizen feedback, was concerning the spike in lack of job opportunities for Tibetan students, reported Radio Free Asia citing state media reports.

As China aims to endorse the dominance of Chinese culture and language in Tibetan areas, Mandarin Chinese as a testing and eligibility necessity is posing as a hurdle for disadvantaged Tibetan graduates. Authorities' promises to create more jobs for Tibetan citizens have not been fulfilled, said one graduate of Lhasa's Tibet University, speaking to Radio Free Asia.

Radio Free Asia quoted one of its sources as saying, "The government promised in 2018 that they would create more employment opportunities for university graduates, but most of the professional jobs are still being offered to Han Chinese, so Tibetans are struggling to find work." "However, during the last few years many Chinese have moved into Tibet in the name of development, and Tibetan graduates have thus lost all their opportunities of finding a job. And even if they find a job, they are only hired under contract and are paid on a day-to-day basis," the source further stated.

Most of the Tibetan graduates are facing issues and finding it hard to find employment at private companies, high-tech firms and manufacturers. Being a top priority for job applicants and seekers to get a well-paid job is getting worrisome, reported Radio Free Asia citing sources from prior reports. (ANI)

