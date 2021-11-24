Left Menu

Arab League chief welcomes political agreement in Sudan

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit on Wednesday welcomed the political agreement signed between Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to end the month-old political crisis in the country.

24-11-2021
Arab League chief welcomes political agreement in Sudan
Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (File pic). Image Credit: ANI
Cairo [Sudan], November 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit on Wednesday welcomed the political agreement signed between Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to end the month-old political crisis in the country. Aboul-Gheit, in a phone conversation with Sudanese top officials, reiterated the pan-Arab body's full support for the transitional process in Sudan.

The Arab League welcomes all the steps that help restore understanding between the civil and military components of Sudan during the transitional period, he said. The 14-point political agreement, signed on Sunday, stipulates strict adherence to Sudan's 2019 constitutional declaration, the release of all ministers and politicians arrested since October 25, and the formation of a non-partisan and technocratic cabinet.

On October 25, Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency across Sudan and dissolved the government. (ANI/Xinhua)

