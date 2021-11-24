Left Menu

Japan mulls upon reopening of mission in Kabul: Sources

The Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan on Tuesday said that Japan would mull upon the reopening of its mission in Kabul, which was closed amid the Western troop pull-out from the country.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 24-11-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 19:08 IST
Japan mulls upon reopening of mission in Kabul: Sources
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan on Tuesday said that Japan would mull upon the reopening of its mission in Kabul, which was closed amid the Western troop pull-out from the country. This came as Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan Takashi Okada met with Maulavi Abdul Kabir, a senior member of the Taliban, to discuss relations between Japan and the new authorities in Kabul, Sputnik reported citing the Taliban spokesman Inamullah Samangani.

As quoted by the Taliban spokesperson, Okada said that "Japan want to continue talking to the Taliban-formed government and provide assistance to the Afghans". The Japanese Ambassador also said that his country would continue its humanitarian aid to Afghanistan adding that aid should arrive in Afghanistan before winter sets in, Tolo News reported citing the Taliban spokesperson.

The developments came days after the reopening of the United Arab Emirates embassy in Kabul. Currently, it is reported that eleven countries, including Iran, Pakistan, China, Russia, Turkey, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Italy and the United Arab Emirates, have opened embassies in Afghanistan, added Tolo News.

Meanwhile, local media has said that the security situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated after the Taliban overthrew the democratically elected government in the country. The Taliban has learnt an important lesson that to replace a regime is easier than to govern it, Tolo News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021