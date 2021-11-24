India, Argentina reaffirm resolve to broaden bilateral ties

Reviewing the multi-faceted relations between the two nations, India and Argentina on Wednesday reaffirmed their resolve to broaden ongoing bilateral ties in areas of mutual interest including defence, space, nuclear energy, health and pharma, agriculture and science and technology. The 6th round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Argentina was held today at New Delhi in which Riva Ganguly Das, Secretary (East) has led the Indian delegation while the Argentine delegation was led by Pablo Tettamanti, Deputy Foreign Minister.

"Reviewing the multi-faceted relations between India and Argentina, which were elevated to Strategic Partnership in 2019, both sides reaffirmed their resolve to broaden ongoing bilateral cooperation across a host of areas of mutual interest including Defence, Space, Nuclear Energy, Minerals, Energy (conventional and renewable), Oil and Gas (conventional as well as shale), Health and Pharma, Agriculture, Ayurveda, Development Cooperation, Science and Technology," the statement read. India and Argentina have also identified steps to strengthen trade and investment, market access for more agricultural as well as pharmaceuticals products, cooperation in the Information Technology sector and deepening people-to-people ties.

Both countries recalled their mutual assistance during COVID and reiterated their joint resolve to continue mutual cooperation in their fight against the pandemic and post-pandemic recovery and exchanged views on various regional and global issues and decided to strengthen the existing coordination in multilateral fora, according to the statement. "The consultations were held in a friendly, warm and cordial atmosphere. Both sides agreed to hold the next consultations at a mutually convenient date in Buenos Aires," it added. (ANI)

