Jaishankar to attend 20th meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is slated to attend the 20th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG). The meeting will take place on November 25 under the Chairmanship of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"The 20th Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) will be held on 25 November 2021 in Nur-Sultan in virtual format," the statement said. "External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will represent India in the meeting," the statement added.

This came as India is actively engaged in various SCO activities/dialogue mechanisms in the region as well as other multilateral cooperation within the SCO framework. The meeting will be held in Nur-Sultan in a virtual format.

The SCO CHG meeting is held annually and focuses on the trade and economic agenda of the Organization and approve its annual budget. The Meeting will be attended by the Heads of Governments of the SCO Member States, Observer States, Secretary-General of the SCO, Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), Turkmenistan and other invited guests. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)