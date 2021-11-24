Left Menu

Jaishankar to attend 20th meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is slated to attend the 20th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 20:13 IST
Jaishankar to attend 20th meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Bloomberg New Economic Forum in Singapore.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is slated to attend the 20th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG). The meeting will take place on November 25 under the Chairmanship of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"The 20th Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) will be held on 25 November 2021 in Nur-Sultan in virtual format," the statement said. "External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will represent India in the meeting," the statement added.

This came as India is actively engaged in various SCO activities/dialogue mechanisms in the region as well as other multilateral cooperation within the SCO framework. The meeting will be held in Nur-Sultan in a virtual format.

The SCO CHG meeting is held annually and focuses on the trade and economic agenda of the Organization and approve its annual budget. The Meeting will be attended by the Heads of Governments of the SCO Member States, Observer States, Secretary-General of the SCO, Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), Turkmenistan and other invited guests. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India
4
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021