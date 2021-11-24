Amid unfolding Afghan humanitarian crisis, Taliban worry more about 'Islamic values'

Even as a humanitarian catastrophe unfolds in Afghanistan, the Taliban seem to be more worried about whether or not 'Islamic' values are being followed in the country. Just as the United Nations was issuing urgent appeals to the international community to come to the rescue of millions of hapless Afghans facing hunger, the Taliban is concerned about women journalists appearing on TV without wearing the "Islamic hijab", Pakistan newspaper Dawn News reported.

The Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice also issued "religious guidelines" calling on Afghanistan's TV channels to stop showing women in dramas and soap operas. Although the Taliban has said that these new guidelines might not be implemented but the history has shown that the group is committed to implementing their version of hardline Sharia law into the country, Dawn news reported.

As the Taliban took control of Afghanistan once again after 20 years, experts also believe that Afghan women are most likely to face an uncertain future under the terrorist group regime. Earlier, Sajjan Gohel, a security and terrorism analyst said that women are scared out of their (Taliban) minds, according to Four Nine, a prominent women's magazine in the West.

"From the Afghan women I've spoken to, it's incredibly traumatic. You're looking at an entire generation who only read about the Taliban in books. Now, they're having to live side-by-side with what is effectively a misogynistic cult." Gohel added. He also said that he believes we are going to see a return "to some degree of what we saw in the 1990s".

According to the international security director at the Asia-Pacific Foundation: "Women's lives [from 1996 to 2001] were very bleak and severely repressed by the Taliban. You're looking at an era where every aspect of a woman's life was controlled, contained, and confined." reported Four Nine.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has also proposed a ban on coeducation and ordered that girls will no longer be allowed to sit in the same classes as boys in universities, Khaama Press report. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)