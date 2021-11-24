Left Menu

India, USA agree on transitional approach on Equalisation Levy 2020

India and United States have agreed that the same terms that apply under the October 21 Joint Statement shall apply between Washington and New Delhi with respect to India's charge of 2 per cent equalisation levy on e-commerce supply of services and the US trade action regarding the said Equalisation Levy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 21:22 IST
India, USA agree on transitional approach on Equalisation Levy 2020
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and United States have agreed that the same terms that apply under the October 21 Joint Statement shall apply between Washington and New Delhi with respect to India's charge of 2 per cent equalisation levy on e-commerce supply of services and the US trade action regarding the said equalisation Levy. According to an official statement, the interim period that will be applicable will be from April 1, 2022 till implementation of Pillar One or March 31, 2024, whichever is earlier.

On October 8, 2021, India and US joined 134 other members of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework (including Austria, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) in reaching agreement on the Statement on a Two-Pillar Solution to Address the Tax Challenges Arising from the Digitalization of the Economy. On October 21, 2021, the US and Austria, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom reached an agreement on a transitional approach to existing Unilateral Measures while implementing Pillar 1. The agreement is reflected in the joint statement that was issued by those six countries on that date ("October 21 Joint Statement"), according to the statement.

It further said that India and US will remain in close contact to ensure that there is a common understanding of the respective commitments and endeavor to resolve any further differences of views on this matter through constructive dialogue. The final terms of the Agreement shall be finalised by February 1, next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India
4
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021