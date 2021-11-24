Left Menu

Gunmen kill 3 students, 1 teacher in attack on Cameroonian school

ANI | Yaounde | Updated: 24-11-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 22:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cameroon

Yaounde [Cameroon], November 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Unidentified gunmen killed three students and one teacher on Wednesday in an attack on a government school in Cameroon's war-torn Anglophone region of Southwest, according to local authorities. The assailants stormed Government Bilingual High School in Ekondo Titi locality by 7:30 a.m. local time when students were studying, and detonated an improvised explosive device, the Divisional Officer of Ekondo Titit, Timothe Aboloa said.

Three students, namely 12-year-old Emmanuel Orume, 16-year-old Joyceline Iken, 17-year-old Kum Emmanuel, and a French language teacher Celestina Fien were killed in the attack. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack came barely two weeks after an explosive device wounded at least 11 university students when it was thrown on to the roof of a lecture hall in the region. Separatists have been clashing with government forces since 2017 in a bid to create an independent nation they called "Ambazonia" in Cameroon's two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest. (ANI/Xinhua)

