Left Menu

MoS Meenakashi Lekhi met with High Commissioner of Cyprus Agis Loizou, discusses bilateral ties

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Wednesday met with High Commissioner of Cyprus Agis Loizou and discussed bilateral ties between the two countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 22:27 IST
MoS Meenakashi Lekhi met with High Commissioner of Cyprus Agis Loizou, discusses bilateral ties
MoS Meenakashi Lekhi met with High Commissioner of Cyprus Agis Loizou. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Wednesday met with High Commissioner of Cyprus Agis Loizou and discussed bilateral ties between the two countries. "Delighted to meet High Commissioner of Cyprus HE Agis Loizou and discuss our bilateral ties. We are committed to strengthening the historical friendly relations between India and Cyprus," Lekhi said in a tweet.

In a separate tweet, Lekhi said that she met with Ambassador Vincenzo de Luca of Italy and discussed ways and means to enhance the bilateral ties. "Productive meeting with Amb. Vincenzo de Luca of Italy. We discussed ways & means to enhance the upward trajectory our bilateral ties are currently witnessing. Discussed commemoration of #AmritMahotsav, educational cooperation & cultural exchanges," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India
4
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021