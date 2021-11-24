New Delhi, Berlin expect special bilateral engagement in strategic cooperation: German envoy to India

German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner on Wednesday said that Berlin has a strategic partnership with New Delhi and both countries expect special bilateral engagement in this regard. "We have a strategic partnership with India, this is something we have with a very few countries, so not only we [Germany] expects but India also expects from Germany, the special engagement in the strategic cooperation," J Lindner told ANI.

Lindner also said that the government of both nations have been engaging regularly to keep the relations intact. "We also do this, after every two years we have government to government consultations where a whole cabinet is flying to India or a cabinet to India is flying to Germany," the envoy stated.

"There is no solution to the challenges without India," he said further adding that both countries can do a lot together. Meanwhile, bilateral relations between India and Germany are founded on common democratic principles and are marked by a high degree of trust and mutual respect. India was amongst the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with the Federal Republic of Germany after the Second World War.

India and Germany have a "Strategic Partnership" since 2001, which has been further strengthened with the Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) at the level of Head of Governments, the Ministry of External Affairs informed in a statement. Leaders from both countries have also been engaging on recent issues including the Afghanistan crisis and other terrorism-related problems. (ANI)

