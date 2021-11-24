Left Menu

New Delhi, Berlin expect special bilateral engagement in strategic cooperation: German envoy to India

German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner on Wednesday said that Berlin has a strategic partnership with New Delhi and both countries expect special bilateral engagement in this regard.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 22:56 IST
New Delhi, Berlin expect special bilateral engagement in strategic cooperation: German envoy to India
German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner on Wednesday said that Berlin has a strategic partnership with New Delhi and both countries expect special bilateral engagement in this regard. "We have a strategic partnership with India, this is something we have with a very few countries, so not only we [Germany] expects but India also expects from Germany, the special engagement in the strategic cooperation," J Lindner told ANI.

Lindner also said that the government of both nations have been engaging regularly to keep the relations intact. "We also do this, after every two years we have government to government consultations where a whole cabinet is flying to India or a cabinet to India is flying to Germany," the envoy stated.

"There is no solution to the challenges without India," he said further adding that both countries can do a lot together. Meanwhile, bilateral relations between India and Germany are founded on common democratic principles and are marked by a high degree of trust and mutual respect. India was amongst the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with the Federal Republic of Germany after the Second World War.

India and Germany have a "Strategic Partnership" since 2001, which has been further strengthened with the Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) at the level of Head of Governments, the Ministry of External Affairs informed in a statement. Leaders from both countries have also been engaging on recent issues including the Afghanistan crisis and other terrorism-related problems. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India
4
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021