Sudan PM orders security for Thursday's demonstrations, detainees' release

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Wednesday ordered security for Thursday's demonstrations and the immediate launch of the procedure for releasing detainees, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Updated: 24-11-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 23:06 IST
Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (File pic). Image Credit: ANI
Khartoum [Sudan], November 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Wednesday ordered security for Thursday's demonstrations and the immediate launch of the procedure for releasing detainees, the prime minister's office said in a statement. Hamdok gave the order during his meeting with leaders of the Sudanese police, where they reviewed the detailed plan for securing the demonstrations and highlighted peaceful expression as a legitimate right according to the principles of the Sudanese Revolution that ousted former President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

The procedure for releasing detainees covers all across the country, according to the statement. The capital Khartoum and other Sudanese cities are expected to witness on Thursday demonstrations demanding a civilian state.

Sudan has been suffering from a political crisis after the General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Force Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on October 25 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and cabinet. However, Al-Burhan and then removed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok signed a political deal on November 21, which included reappointing Hamdok as prime minister. (ANI/Xinhua)

