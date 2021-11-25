Left Menu

US special envoy for Afghanistan to meet Taliban in Doha next week

The US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Tom West will be meeting with the Taliban leaders in Doha next week.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-11-2021 08:57 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 08:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Tom West will be meeting with the Taliban leaders in Doha next week. "They'll discuss ... our vital national interests when it comes to Afghanistan," said State Department spokesperson Ned Price, reported Tolo News.

"That includes counterterrorism, that includes a safe passage for US citizens and for Afghans to whom we have a special commitment and that includes humanitarian assistance and the economic situation of the country," he added. On November 8, West started his first trip in this role to Europe and Asia as the US special envoy for Afghanistan. He visited Brussels and consulted with EU and US allies on Afghanistan.

The US envoy, Tom West, earlier this month attended a meeting of the extended Troika, comprising Pakistan, China, Russia and the United States to discuss Afghanistan. The group had also met with senior Taliban representatives, reported Tolo News. West was also part of the US delegation in meetings with Taliban officials in Doha in October, the first such talks between Washington and the Taliban after the United States' chaotic end to its two-decade-long war in Afghanistan on August 31.

On November 8, West started his first trip in this role to Europe and Asia as the US special envoy for Afghanistan. Meanwhile, an Islamic Emirate delegation led by acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will hold talks with the US and EU delegations in Doha from November 27 to 29 on the release of bank assets, humanitarian aid, education, public health and the reopening and security of embassies in Kabul, said Foreign Ministry, reported Tolo News.

Officials from the education, health and finance ministries, as well as from security departments and Afghanistan's central bank will be included in the delegation, the Foreign Ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

