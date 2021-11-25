Left Menu

RIC meet to be chaired by India's External Affair Chief Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister on Friday will chair the 18th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, India, and China.

Updated: 25-11-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 16:11 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar . Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday will chair the 18th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, India, and China. The meeting will be held in the digital video conference format. The Foreign Ministers are expected to discuss further strengthening of RIC trilateral cooperation including exchange of views on various regional and international issues of importance, Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said on Thursday.

The 18th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, India, and China will be held on Friday. India took over the chairmanship of the RIC after the last meeting of RIC Foreign Ministers in Moscow in September 2020.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar will pass on the chairmanship of the RIC to the Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China for the next one year. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

