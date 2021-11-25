Pak: US based company that examined ex-CJP Nisar's audio clip receiving calls to alter report

A Florida based company that conducts forensics on audio, video clips and mobile, received over 2000 inquiries on the audio clip of an alleged conversation between a former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar (ex-CJP Nisar) and an unidentified caller. A major chunk of the callers wanted the company to alter the report and many sent pseudo threats, said a report. Garrett Discovery, the company that examined the alleged audio clip between ex- CJP Nisar and an unidentified caller is chaired by Andrew Garrett. The audio clip examination conducted for the news site called FactFocus, reported Dawn.

"We are technical people in the US, and we have nothing to do with the politics of Pakistan," Dawn quoted Garrett as saying. The company received a number of threats and takedown calls from callers. According to Garrett, "Majority of the callers asked us to change our report. Some of the calls have been threats, not of violence but pseudo threats. Like, we cannot wait till they hang you. We will sue you," reported Dawn.

Over threat calls, the company CEO stated that they are not paying serious heed to the threats as they work in a secure building in the US. "Most of them were trying to get us to retract our report or trick us into saying something that they can use," added Garrett.

Garrett further mentioned that their company is not liable to be sued in Pakistan and the person who asked them to investigate and examine the audio clip is accountable, reported Dawn. The company was asked to examine if "the audio file has been manipulated, spliced or changed." The company then revealed that the audio clip "has not been tampered with. But we did not indicate who the speaker was because we did not know," reported Dawn.

Dawn quoted Garrett as saying, "If you bring me a file, I cannot tell you who the speaker actually is. I would have to have sample reference files, a bunch of them. We did not do that. All we said was that the audio file given to us had not been tampered with." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)