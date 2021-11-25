March called against Imran Khan govt over youth unemployment on Nov 28

A long peaceful march has been called on November 28 against Imran Khan's government over its failure to provide jobs to Pakistan's youth. The march has been called by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) which has demanded the government to lift the ban on student unions and address the issue of unemployment affecting over 75 per cent of the country's youth, reported the News International.

JI's Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch on Wednesday in a press conference stated that JI youth would launch peaceful long-march on Islamabad on November 28 against joblessness and anti-youth policies of the rulers. Unemployed and literate youth from across the nation will attend and participate in the peaceful protest to be held at the capital's D-Chowk, reported Pakistani newspaper.

Reminding the sitting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan about his pledge to provide 10 million jobs, the protestors would urge the government to adhere to the commitment and provide employment to the protestors. "PTI from the past three years has seized livelihood sources from the people. Pakistan's youth used to support the PTI but they turned out to be the same as former governments- neglecting the issues put forth by the youth," the New International quoted Baloch as saying.

Addressing the atrocities PTI has endowed onto the Pakistan citizens, he stated that PTI has completely ignored the miseries of the masses. "Corruption, bad governance, unemployment, inflation ruined the life of common man as the IMF had virtually taken over the economy," he added further requesting people to discard status quo parties and support the JI cause to transform Pakistan into a welfare state. (ANI)

