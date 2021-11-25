Left Menu

4 children killed in two blasts in Afghanistan

Four children were killed and one other suffered injuries in two explosions in Afghanistan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 25-11-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 21:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Four children were killed and one other suffered injuries in two explosions in Afghanistan. In the country's national capital of Kabul, a bomb struck a civilian vehicle at a busy traffic circle in Karte Parwan locality, Police District 2 at about 4:15 pm local time, causing no casualties, Qari Saeed Khosty, spokesman of the Afghan Ministry of Interior, wrote on Twitter.

Taliban security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures. The blast sent a column of thick smoke into the sky and damaged several vehicles, Xinhua reported citing eyewitnesses. Earlier on Thursday, four children were killed and one child was wounded after some explosive remnants exploded by accident on the outskirts of Taluqan, capital of northern Takhar province,

The obvious target of the blast remained unknown and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. Islamic State (IS)-affiliated terrorists have staged several bomb explosions in Kabul and other places since Taliban's takeover in mid-August. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

