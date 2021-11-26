Left Menu

11 mine rescuers remain in hospitals after Listvyazhnaya mine accident: Governor

Eleven mine rescuers remain in hospitals after an explosion at the Listvyazhnaya mine, Governor of the Kemerovo Region Sergey Tsivilev said on Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 26-11-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 09:52 IST
11 mine rescuers remain in hospitals after Listvyazhnaya mine accident: Governor
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], November 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Eleven mine rescuers remain in hospitals after an explosion at the Listvyazhnaya mine, Governor of the Kemerovo Region Sergey Tsivilev said on Friday. According to the head of the mine rescue unit of Russia's Kemerovo Region, Yuri She, the accident left 52 people dead: 46 miners and six rescuers.

"A total of 38 miners and 11 mine rescuers remain in hospitals," Tsivilev told reporters. The smoke was detected at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kemerovo around 01:30 GMT on Thursday. The preliminary established cause of the accident is a methane blast, according to Russian Deputy Prosecutor General Dmitry Demeshin. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global
4
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021