Over half million people internally displaced in Afghanistan due to conflicts in 2021: UN report

More than half a million people in Afghanistan have been internally displaced as a result of conflicts and insecurity in the country this year, according to a new report issued by the UN migration agency IOM.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 26-11-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 12:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
More than half a million people in Afghanistan have been internally displaced as a result of conflicts and insecurity in the country this year, according to a new report issued by the UN migration agency IOM. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) report which was conducted between November 11 to 21, 2021 has found that at least 667,900 people have been internally displaced between January 1 and November 21, Khaama Press reported

The report has also identified the number of refugees who have been returned back to Afghanistan during the current year from Pakistan and Iran. Over 1.146 million undocumented Afghan refugees have been returned from Iran and Pakistan during 2021, the majority of whom have returned from Iran.

On the other hand, hundreds of thousands of Afghans have emigrated to Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, India, Europe, England, the US, and Canada in the last 100 days, since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August, reported Khaama Press. Citing unverified reports, the Afghan media outlet suggested that over 95 per cent of Afghan citizens have been living under the poverty line since August 15 and the country's economy has fallen by over 35 per cent since then.

A number of Afghan women leaders, journalists, rights activists, attorneys, and judges have been evacuated by the western countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

