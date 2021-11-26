Another worker dies after Chinese vaccine jab in Vietnam
Another worker in the Vietnamese city Thanh Hoa has died after receiving a Vero Cell COVID-19 vaccine shot, local media reported adding that two others had also passed away due to the vaccination.
- Country:
- Vietnam
Another worker in the Vietnamese city Thanh Hoa has died after receiving a Vero Cell COVID-19 vaccine shot, local media reported adding that two others had also passed away after the vaccination. A Vietnamese newspaper VnExpress reported that a 30-year-old woman was among a group of workers at the Kim Viet Shoe Company vaccinated with the Vero Cell vaccine on Tuesday in Nong Cong District. 30 women experienced side effects following their injections, and five experienced severe ones, diagnosed as anaphylactic shock.
The five were transferred to local hospitals, but three of them died on Wednesday, according to the publication. Two of the deceased were announced by the central province's Department of Health on Wednesday, and the third death was announced by its Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Thursday, VnExpress reported.
According to VnExpress, most of those who experienced side effects after the shots were 25-30 years of age, according to Nong Cong District authorities. There are still nine people with side effects being treated at the Thanh Hoa General Hospital, authorities added. On Tuesday, Nong Cong District and other locations in Thanh Hoa vaccinated people with the Vero Cell vaccine, but those at the Kim Viet Shoe Company encountered such incidents. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vero
- Department of Health
- Chinese
- Vero Cell
- Vietnam
- Vietnamese
ALSO READ
Japan raises concerns with Beijing over Chinese ships repeated entry into its waters
Chinese investment in Nepal faces resistance as it harms Nepali interests, benefits only Beijing: Report
Chinese city Dalian halts frozen food trade after COVID-19 cases
Have taken note of US defence dept report that makes reference to construction activities by Chinese side along India-China border areas: MEA.
India has neither accepted China's illegal occupation of its territory nor has it accepted unjustified Chinese claims: MEA on Pentagon report.