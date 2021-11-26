Pakistan adds 252 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in last 24 hours

Pakistan reported 252 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Friday. The death toll has touched 28,697 in the country after seven more deaths were reported on Friday. As many as 958 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition, reported Xinhua citing NCOC.

The cumulative caseload in Pakistan now stands at 1,283,475, according to the NCOC. Reportedly, Pakistan's southern Sindh province has been facing the brunt of the pandemic and is the worst hit, with a total of 474,818 cases. Sindh is followed by the eastern Punjab province of Pakistan where a total of 442,804 people have been infected by COVID-19, reported Xinhua.

As per NCOC, the total number of recoveries in the country has reached 1,241,289, reported Xinhua citing NCOC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)