India asks Pakistan to expedite trial in 26/11 Mumbai attacks case

India summoned a senior Pakistani High Commission diplomat on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks anniversary and reiterated its call for an expeditious trial in the terror case. The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement issued on Friday, said a note verbale was handed over to the senior diplomat calling on the Government of Pakistan to abide by its commitment to not allow territories under its control for terrorism against India.

"Senior diplomat from the High Commission of Pakistan in India was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs today. A Note Verbale reiterating India's call for an expeditious trial in the Mumbai terror attacks case, and calling on the Government of Pakistan to abide by its commitment to not allow territories under its control for terrorism against India was handed over to him, the MEA statement read. On the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks, the Indian Government and its people somberly remember the victims of this dastardly attack and the valiant security personnel who laid down their lives to protect the people.

According to the MEA, the President, Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister, in separate messages, have expressed their firm solidarity with the families of the victims. Meanwhile, a solemn memorial event was organised earlier today by the State Government of Maharashtra at the Police Memorial in Mumbai, the release added.

Fourteen other countries lost their nationals in these attacks. Indian Missions in these countries are organizing memorial events remembering the victims, both national and foreign, reminding the world of the continuing global threat of terrorism. Senior government representatives from the host Governments, family members of victims and survivors will be participating in these solemn events, the statement read. "It is a matter of deep anguish that even after 13 years of this heinous terror attack, the families of 166 victims from 15 countries across the globe still await closure, with Pakistan showing little sincerity in bringing the perpetrators to justice," it added.

The MEA said that the 26/11 terrorist attack was planned, executed and launched from Pakistani territory. The former Prime Minister of Pakistan had gone on record and admitted that the terrorists were sent from Pakistan's soil, it added. "We once again call on the Government of Pakistan to give up double standards and to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of the horrific attack to justice. This is not just a matter of Pakistan's accountability to the families of the innocent victims who fell to terrorists, but also an international obligation," the MEA statement said.

The Government of India will continue to make every effort to seek justice for the families of the victims and the martyrs, it said further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)