India supports inclusive, representative govt in Afghanistan: EAM Jaishankar

Expressing concern over the recent developments in Afghanistan, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday said that India, as a neighbour and long-standing partner, supports an inclusive and representative government in the nation. Addressing the 18th meeting of the Russia-India-China Foreign Ministers on Friday, Jaishankar said: "As a neighbour and long-standing partner of Afghanistan, India is concerned about the recent developments in that country. India supports an inclusive and representative government in Afghanistan."

He further spoke about the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and urges RIC countries to work together to ensure that assistance reaches the Afghan people without hindrance and politicisation. "RIC countries need to work together to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches the Afghan people without hindrance and politicisation. It is necessary for the RIC countries to coordinate respective approaches on the threats of terrorism, drug trafficking and radicalisation," Jaishankar said today.

The External Affairs Minister also stressed on 'One Earth, One Health' mantra and termed it "need of the hour". "Our approach to global development should be human-centric. COVID has shown interdependence of the interconnected world. The need of the hour is 'One Earth, One Health'," he said.

India took over the chairmanship of the RIC after the last meeting of RIC Foreign Ministers in Moscow in September 2020. In a veiled reference to China's Belt and Road Initiative, EAM Jaishankar on Thursday said any serious connectivity initiative must be consultative, transparent and participatory and conform to principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Addressing the 20th Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, Jaishankar said India today is an emerging economic force at the global level and despite the economic devastation caused by COVID-19. He said India believes that greater connectivity is an economic force-multiplier that has acquired greater salience in the post-Covid era. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)