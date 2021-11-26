Left Menu

India at RIC meet: Talks on coordinated approaches on terrorism; ensuring assistance for Afghanistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urged the RIC countries (Russia, India and China) to coordinate their approaches on terrorism, radicalization and work together to help reach humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan without any hindrance and politicization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 15:29 IST
India at RIC meet: Talks on coordinated approaches on terrorism; ensuring assistance for Afghanistan
EAM Jaishankar addressing 18th meeting of the Russia-India-China Foreign Ministers on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urged the RIC countries (Russia, India and China) to coordinate their approaches on terrorism, radicalization and work together to help reach humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan without any hindrance and politicization. Addressing a virtual meet between foreign ministers of Russia, India and China on Friday, Jaishankar said, "It is important for RIC countries to coordinate their respective approaches on threats of terrorism, radicalization and drug trafficking etc."

"RIC countries need to work together so that humanitarian assistance reaches Afghanistan without hindrance and without politicization," he added. As humanitarian assistance, India has offered 50 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan to address the drought situation. After much dilly-dallying, Pakistan has allowed assistance to be sent to Afghanistan through the Wagah Border.

Jaishankar also said that India supports the inclusive and representative government in Afghanistan and also other resolutions of UN 2593. "As a contagious neighbour and long-standing partner of Afghanistan, India is concerned about recent developments in that country, especially the sufferings of the Afghan people," he said.

India has not recognized the Taliban government but has expressed its willingness to help Afghans. The country also took part in the recent meet on Afghanistan in Moscow. Besides, India hosted a meet on Afghanistan at the NSA level last month in New Delhi. However, despite the invitation, China and Pakistan gave a miss to the meet.

Apart from Jaishankar, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sargei Lavrov took part in the meeting. India took over the chairmanship of the RIC after the last meeting of RIC Foreign Ministers in Moscow in September 2020. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021