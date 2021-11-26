Left Menu

Sri Lankan Minister Thondaman visits India, meets Foreign Secy Shringla

Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla welcomed and met with Sri Lankan State Minister of Estate Housing & Community Infrastructure Jeevan Thondaman on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 15:59 IST
Sri Lankan Minister Thondaman visits India, meets Foreign Secy Shringla
Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla with Sri Lankan Minister Jeevan Thondaman (Photo credit- Arindam Bagchi- Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla welcomed and met with Sri Lankan State Minister of Estate Housing and Community Infrastructure Jeevan Thondaman on Friday.

Shringla welcomed Thondaman on Friday and exchanged issues of common interest, including political devolution, minority communities in Sri Lanka, the economic situation as well as development cooperation.

"Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla welcomed Minister Jeevan Thondaman of #SriLanka who is on a visit to India. Exchanged views on issues of common interest, including political devolution, minority communities in SL, economic situation & development cooperation," informed the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi in a tweet on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021