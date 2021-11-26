Left Menu

Indo- France military exercise, 'Ex SHAKTI 2021' ends in France

After 12 days of intense joint military training, the 6th edition of Indo- France military exercise, 'Ex SHAKTI 2021' concludes in France on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 17:23 IST
Indo- France military exercise, 'Ex SHAKTI 2021' ends in France
Indo-France Military exercise. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

After 12 days of intense joint military training, the 6th edition of Indo- France military exercise, 'Ex SHAKTI 2021' concludes in France on Thursday. "The military exercise culminated on November 25 after twelve days of intense joint military training, exhibiting their combat power and dominance over the extremist groups in simulated Counter Insurgency / Counter Terrorism environment," informed the Indian Ministry of Defence in a statement.

"The exercise provided an opportunity to both the contingents to train in Counter-Terrorism operations in the joint environment under United Nations charter," the statement said. The military exercise was conducted in two phases involving combat conditioning and tactical training of Counter-Terrorism operations.

It also included validation of training in a semi-urban environment. The respective contingents expressed great satisfaction on the outcome of the military exercise, in terms of the standards achieved during the conduct, the ministry said. "The exercise proved to be another remarkable milestone towards the pledge of terrorism-free world. The exercise has certainly added another dimension to ever enhancing military diplomacy between both the participating countries," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

