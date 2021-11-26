Left Menu

India invited to US 'Summit of Democracies' on Dec 10, PM Modi likely to attend: Sources

India has received an invitation to the "Summit of Democracies" being convened by US President Joe Biden, sources here said on Friday, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to participate in the virtual event.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 18:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Image Credit: ANI
India has received an invitation to the "Summit of Democracies" being convened by US President Joe Biden, sources here said on Friday, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to participate in the virtual event. "We have received an invitation for the Summit of Democracies and PM [Modi] is likely to participate in this virtual event," the sources said.

On December 9-10, President Biden will host a virtual summit for leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector, according to the State Department. There are 110 participants on the State Department's invitation list for the virtual event, which aims to help stop democratic backsliding and the erosion of rights and freedoms worldwide.

The summit will focus on challenges and opportunities facing democracies and will provide a platform for leaders to announce both individual and collective commitments, reforms, and initiatives to defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad, the State Department said in a statement. "For the United States, the summit will offer an opportunity to listen, learn, and engage with a diverse range of actors whose support and commitment is critical for global democratic renewal. It will also showcase one of democracy's unique strengths: the ability to acknowledge its imperfections and confront them openly and transparently, so that we may, as the United States Constitution puts it, form a more perfect union," the state department said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

