Left Menu

2+2 dialogue between India-Russia to cover political, defence issues of mutual interest: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday said that the agenda for the "two plus two" format dialogue between India and the Russian Federation, which is scheduled for December 6, will cover "political and defence issues of mutual interest".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 18:06 IST
2+2 dialogue between India-Russia to cover political, defence issues of mutual interest: MEA
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday said that the agenda for the "two plus two" format dialogue between India and the Russian Federation, which is scheduled for December 6, will cover "political and defence issues of mutual interest". Speaking at the press briefing, Bagchi said, "the agenda for the dialogue will cover political and defence issues of mutual interest. The establishment of this new mechanism of two plus two dialogue is expected to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries."

The MEA spokesperson informed that the first meeting of the "two plus two" dialogue between India and the Russian Federation at the level of foreign and defence ministers will be held in New Delhi on December 6. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will represent the Indian side of the dialogue, whereas the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu will be visiting New Delhi on December 5-6 to represent their nation.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin will also arrive in New Delhi on December 6 for the annual India-Russia summit. This will be the first face to face meeting between Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the meeting on the sidelines of the BRICs (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit in Brasilia in November 2019, said Bagchi.

He further said, since then, there have been six telephonic conversations between the two leaders. Apart from the virtual meetings that they've attended for multilateral summits. "The leaders will review the state and prospects of bilateral relations and discuss ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between our two countries," Bagchi said.

"The summit will afford an opportunity to exchange views on regional multilateral and international issues of mutual interest. The visit is in continuation of the tradition of annual summits alternately in India and Russia. and we are confident the visit will further provide an impetus to the India-Russia special and privileged strategic partnership," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021