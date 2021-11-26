Left Menu

Taliban to work on encouraging girl education in coming year: Report

The Islamic Emirates have pledged to work upon the development of the country including girl education in the year ahead, reported local media.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 26-11-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 20:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

The Islamic Emirates have pledged to work upon the development of the country including girl education in the year ahead, reported local media. As per TOLOnews, a spokesperson of the Taliban regime Zabiullah Mujahid, while addressing a gathering in Kabul said that the government is committed to the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan.

"If we facilitate some projects and provide security, the economic challenges will not last for more than six months or one year at the most," TOLOnews quoted Mujahid as saying. The Islamic Emirates' spokesperson further reiterated the Taliban's support for girls' education, saying that the government would provide education and work opportunities for girls and women in the coming year.

As per the Afghani publication, the participants in the gathering also criticised the former Afghan government and held them accountable for ethnic chaos and disunity among the Afghan people. TOLOnews quoted the deputy of Hezb-e-Milat party Jafar Mehdawi as saying, "Our people were the victims during the past decade."

"The back-to-back crisis happened in Afghanistan and, therefore, there is a great need for social justice," said a religious cleric. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

